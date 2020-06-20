Umsning Dorbar call to trace parents of dead newborn

NONGPOH: The Dorbar Shnong of Umsning Proper B on Friday urged the police to trace the parents of the newborn baby, whose corpse was recovered from a village nearby Umsning CHC.

Speaking to the newsmen, Rocky A Marwein, headmen of Umsning Proper B, said that the village authority had expressed concern over the cruelty of the unknown parent who had dared to dump their newborn child.

“As the village authority cannot accept such an inhumane

act against precious souls, we condemn those involved in killing the child and at the same time the village dorbar has strongly urged the police to trace the parents who perpetrated the crime,” he said.

Marwein also urged those parents, who deliver do not want to want to raise their child/children, to instead reach out to the hospital authority instead of resorting to such atrocious measures, adding that such newborns can be kept at the cradle unit of the hospital.