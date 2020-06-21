413 shops to open in Iewduh tomorrow

SHILLONG: Following the government nod, the East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner M War on Saturday ordered that as many as 413 shops from fixed stalls in Iewduh will open daily from Monday from 8 am to 6 pm strictly on rotation basis and alphabetical pattern as per notifications issued by the Acting Syiem of Hima Mylliem.

The order said the Syiem of Hima Mylliem must ensure strict compliance by the shopkeepers to the health protocols issued by the state government.

According to the order, Iewduh COVID-19 Management Committee has been constituted to monitor the operation of Iewduh market with Syiem of Hima Mylliem as team leader, all Myntris and police personnel of Syiem Mylliem and enforcement wing of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council as members.

Besides, there will be special invitees representing officials from the district administration, police and health department.

“Operation of 413 shops must strictly adhere to the prescribed standard operating procedures of the government and mandatory compliance to all the advisories of health and family welfare department, without fail”, the deputy commissioner said.

The Syiem will also regulate the operation of the 413 shops and also ensure due compliance to the advisories with special and strict reference to social distancing concerning the COVID -19 situation, the deputy commissioner said.

She also directed shopkeepers and customers to strictly maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet, not to overcrowd in one area, to wear mask which is mandatory as non compliance will entail action of closure of the shops concerned, not to spit in public places, to cooperate with management made by the Syiem and to ensure compliance to prohibitory and night curfew orders issued by the district magistrate. The order also states that violation of any or all the norms and protocol will entail legal action.

Restaurants, barber shops

Operation of restaurants, cafe and food outlets excluding those that are located along National Highway should be in strict compliance to the standard operating procedures.

The deputy commissioner said the operation of barber shops, beauty parlours and salons will also have to follow health protocols.

For incoming skilled workforce, highly skilled and professionals, the order states that the employer should follow standard operating procedures and order of Labour and Health and Family Welfare departments.