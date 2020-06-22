Machine to keep COVID away

SHILLONG: Retired police official HB Phanbuh has invented a machine for washing cars, tyres, shoes etc to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The former Deputy SP told reporters that the machine, christened Black Box, can be used with a 12 volt battery. He said the machine can use disinfectants for cleaning the shoes, cars etc.

Phanbuh said that 8-10 litres of water can be used for small vehicles and 15-18 liters for larger ones.

He also said that the equipment is eco-friendly.

He said that ITI students can replicate the model of the machine as the materials used are not costly and will be below Rs 2400.

He thanked God for gifting him the skills to invent the machine, besides his grandchildren, Health department, police personnel and the Chief Secretary, MS Rao.