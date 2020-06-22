MBoSE exam results in July

SHILLONG: The results of Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) will be declared in July.

An official source said on Sunday that the evaluation of Class X examinations is almost complete and the Mathematics paper of Class XII will take a week’s time to complete.

During the pre-lockdown period, the scheduled time for declaration of results was in May.

Earlier, Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui had announced that the results would be declared by June 10. In a second announcement the date was set after June 25.

Though the SSLC examinations were held before lockdown, the evaluation was delayed due to the situation arising out of coronavirus. Besides, the evaluators were not available. The exams for a few subjects of HSSLC got over recently.

According to official sources, there is no hurry in declaring the results as normalcy is yet to return and the admission process for higher classes will take more time.

The concern of the MBoSE is for the lower classes as the Centre will decide on the resumption of classes only in August.

Sources said that if the current situation prolongs, promotion of the students may be the only way.

Another worry is for the students of both SSLC and HSSLC who will be appearing their exams in March next year and there will be less time for completion of the syllabi.