Cong comeback a pipe dream: Kharlukhi

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya BJP has alleged that the Congress is desperate to come back to power by trying to persuade the regional parties and others to form an alternative government while NPP believes that the ‘Manipur virus’ has been killed by the ‘Meghalaya vaccine’.

The statements of BJP and NPP come at a time when there are claims on the part of the Congress that the NPP had approached the party to work together and form an alternative government in the state.

State NPP president and Rajya Sabha MP WR Kharlukhi while reacting to reports said that there is no truth in the statements of Congress leaders. “They are dreaming. Let them dream as they have no work,” Kharlukhi said. “We have been informed that the Congress is approaching different parties to form an alternative government in the state. I don’t think they will succeed since all the MDA partners are united,” Meghalaya BJP president Earnest Mawrie told reporters.

According to him, the unity within the MDA was witnessed during the recent election to the lone Rajya Sabha seat in the state where everyone ensured a resounding victory for Kharlukhi.

He also ruled out the possibility that the BJP would join hands with the Congress.

Meanwhile, Mawrie said that the Congress is hoping that the political situation in Manipur will replicate in Meghalaya.

“This is only a distant dream of the Congress MLAs. I can only say that the present MDA government would complete the full term,” Kharlukhi said.