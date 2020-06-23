Spare crowd, low sales mark Day 1 of Iewduh reopening

SHILLONG: After being closed for three months, Iewduh, the largest traditional market in the state on which thousands of people are dependent for their survival, re-opened partially on Monday with only sparse customers and modicum of transactions.

However, there was a sense of visible relief among the stall owners who were fortunate to lift the shutters for the first time since March due to the pandemic.

Out of 5000 stalls, as many as 413 stalls opened on a rotational basis even though the footfall was remarkably thin unlike during the normal times when Iewduh remains jam packed with people of all descriptions.

From police personnel deputed at the entry point ensuring hand wash, sanitiser and mask before entering the market, people standing in round circles marked out by chalks outside the shops, efforts are on to follow the advisories and SOPs strictly.

Before the market opened, the Syiem of Mylliem sanitised the entire market and the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council deployed around 30 personnel from its enforcement wing. In addition, police personnel from Syiem of Mylliem and Meghalaya police were in attendance inside the market.

KHADC CEM, Titosstarwell Chyne said that the market functioned normally on Monday while informing that some shops were forced to close down as they violated the protocols.

“My appeal to all the shopkeepers and public in Iewduh is that they should follow all the protocols or else we will be forced to close down their shops,” he said on a note of caution.

There were curious onlookers as there were customers were seen buying goods at various outlets and shopkeepers while police personnel saw to it that was no gathering inside the market. The shopkeepers appeared to be happy to have finally started their way back to earn some money and did not fall short to thank the state government, KHADC and the Syiem of Hima Mylliem.

Ricky Slong, who runs a tailoring shop, said that he was happy about the market being re-opened while stressing on the need for everyone to follow the protocols of the government for the safety of one and all.

Giyan Singh who has a grocery shop, lamented that huge amount of his stocks have been damaged by rats as the shop was closed for close to 100 days. “Though rice and other goods have been damaged but I am happy that we are able to open shop now even if it is for two-three days in a week,” he said.

All the shopkeepers were seen wearing masks while police personnel were also continuously asking shopkeepers to maintain social distancing.

B Langstieh, who has a cloth shop, said it is high time for everyone to understand that they have to live with COVID and people must take precautions against the disease.

She also said that it was getting difficult for her to manage her family as the market was closed but now she is hopeful that life will be back on trace as usual.

The stalls or shops selling betel nut, leaves which is as significant to Shillong as is Assam tea to Assam, remained closed. Shops selling books, meat and vegetables are also not allowed until further orders.

Even as the market opened, many shopkeepers were disappointed with the sale on the first day as very few customers made their way to the market.

Customers are coming but their numbers are very less, said Margaret Shati, owner of a shop.

She added that she has had only three customers although it was late in the afternoon.

B. Paul, another shopkeeper said that he tried his best to ensure that every customer in his shop maintained social distancing even as he added that he would keep hand sanitisers in his shop.

Razaullah Khan, owner of a bakery shop, however said that he had plenty of customers on Monday as he dealt in baked items. A porter, Uma Shankar complained that he had no engagement and roamed about the market in vain.

Normalcy in Laitumkhrah market

Meanwhile, a visit to Laitumkhrah market on Monday revealed that things are normal in the market with unbridled activities taking place as in normal times.

Though all the shopkeepers and shoppers were seen donning masks, but the norm of social distance was a casualty.

It was seen that there is no authority to keep any check on the people who enter the market and people can enter the market without any screening or sanitising their hands. A wash basin has been setup right at the front entry of the market but hardly anyone was seen to be using it.

A shopkeeper in the market said that the market is functioning normally for quite some time now. “Initially, we were allowed to open our shops only for few days in a week but now we are open every day,” the shopkeeper said. The daily transactions were satisfactory, most stall owners said.

The Jail Road market surprisingly witnessed fewer customers as shops in Polo began to open up. There was the usual throng of buyers in Polo.

Book sellers seek reopening of stalls

With Iewduh partially reopening on Monday, book sellers have now written to the Syiem of Hima Mylliem and the East Khasi Hills deputy commissioner seeking permission to reopen their stalls.

In their addresses to the DC and Syiem of Mylliem, the book sellers said that students were facing difficulty in procuring books.

They claimed that book stalls in other parts of the city were unable to cater to the students as Iewduh is the primary hub for books.

With schools conducting online classes, there is a heavy demand for reference books and study materials, the book sellers maintained.