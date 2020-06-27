Defence personnel, another test positive

SHILLONG: A person who came from Guwahati a few days back and an armed forces personnel who came to the state from Bihar have tested positive for COVID-19 taking the state’s total active cases to five.

Health Minister, AL Hek said that the person hailing from Mawlong Nongtluh in Ri Bhoi district returned to the village on June 24 after staying in Guwahati for two months.

The person was under quarantine and now he has been shifted to a corona care centre. The patient is asymptomatic and he is working as a driver of the vehicle which was engaged in the distribution of milk in Assam.

The armed forces personnel is currently under quarantine, Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma said in a tweet on Friday.

Till date, the state had 48 positive cases out of which 42 have recovered and one person died.

Hek also said that as of now, 18,037 samples have been sent for testing out of which 17,741 have tested negative and results of 250 samples are being awaited.

The state government on Friday discussed about the increasing number of positive cases in neighbouring Assam and urged residents to avoid going to Guwahati as two-weeks-long lockdown is set to be re-imposed in the city from Sunday.

“We have discussed about the increasing cases in Guwahati and we have instructed the authorities in entry and exit points to be more proactive,” Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said.

Government of Assam is once again re-imposing total lockdown in Guwahati from Sunday 7 pm in their bid to stop the spread of the COVID-19.

Movement of individuals would remain strictly prohibited during the total lock down period and government offices, industrial establishment and transport movement will remain closed during that period.

Also, curfew has been imposed across the state from 7 pm to 7 am from Friday night.