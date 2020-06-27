Dorphang ‘unwell’, files bail plea

SHILLONG: Former MLA Julius Dorphang, who is accused of raping a minor girl, applied for bail in the High Court of Meghalaya after he was admitted in Shillong Civil Hospital.

The matter came up for hearing in the court via video conferencing on Friday.

K Paul, counsel for Dorphang, submitted that the petitioner has been in judicial custody since 2017 in connection with Laitumkhrah police station case under POCSO Act and others.

It was learnt that on June 18, the petitioner has been admitted in Shillong Civil Hospital as a result of medical complications.

The counsel for the petitioner further submitted that before this matter is taken up, the latest medical report on the condition of the petitioner may be called for.

ND Chullai, Additional Advocate General assisted by R Colney, Additional Public Prosecutor for the state respondents has no objection to the submission of the counsel for the petitioner and submitted that the matter may be taken up on the next date as and when the medical report is produced before the court.

Accordingly, the Surgeon Superintendent, Civil Hospital, Shillong has been directed to produce the medical report of Dorphang on or before the next date. The Superintendent District Jail, Shillong has been directed to ensure compliance of the order and to cause production of the report before the court.

The case has been listed for June 30 for medical report and further hearing.