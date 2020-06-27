Lokayukta orders probe into GHADC scam

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Lokayukta has asked the DGP to probe the alleged misuse of funds meant for development work in Williamnagar district council constituency.

Earlier, as per the reply of RTI query, out of Rs 100.71 crore under Special Assistance of Central plan scheme during 2015-2016, over Rs 3.35 was allotted to Williamnagar constituency for the purpose of implementing various projects.

Besides, Rs 1 crore was sanctioned to the constituency for implementation of various projects during 2018-2019 but most of the projects were not implemented properly and some projects are incomplete while others were not at all implemented.

Following this, Nilberth Ch Marak, a resident of Williamnagar, has lodged a complaint before the Lokayukta and a case was registered. Later on Tuesday, the chairman of Lokayukta, PK Musahary has directed the DGP to cause a preliminary inquiry and submit the report within four weeks.

The Lokayukta further issued notice to GHADC chairman Denang T Sangma and 15 contractors.

The complainant also impleaded Assistant Superintending Engineer, civil work, Principal Secretary of GHADC and Secretary to the Executive Committee, GHADC.

The Lokayukta also issued notice to the Chief Secretary cum State Vigilance Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary, Finance directing that no further payment against the pending bill, if any, in connection with the scheme should be released.