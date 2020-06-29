Conrad tests negative again

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Sunday tested negative for COVID-19. He has been under home quarantine for the past four days after his return from Manipur and Delhi.

The chief minister had earlier tested negative on June 22.

As a precautionary measure, the chief minister will be under home quarantine for few more days. This was the second RT-PCR test conducted on the chief minister within this week, a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office announced.

It was also informed that the team of officials and police, who accompanied the chief minister to Guwahati, were also tested negative and they will also remain under home quarantine.