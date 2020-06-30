One more tests positive in state

SHILLONG: A high-risk contact of a positive case (armed personnel) tested positive for COVID-19 in Shillong on Monday taking the number of positive cases to and active cases to eight.

Meghalaya which has been able to contain the spread of COVID-19 so far has seven active cases including five from East Khasi Hills, two from South West Garo Hills and one from Ri Bhoi district respectively.

Health and Family Welfare Minister, AL Hek on Monday said that as of now 19287 samples have been sent for testing out of which 18657 have tested negative.

The results of 580 samples were awaited.