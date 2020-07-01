Caught after protocol violation, SBI official tests positive in Khliehriat

SHILLONG: An SBI official from Guwahati, who has been posted in Khliehriat as branch manager, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, but not before causing a flutter trying to allegedly escape testing upon his arrival in the state on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a personnel of the armed forces tested positive for the virus in Tura on Tuesday taking the number of active cases in the state to 10. So far, four personnel of the armed forces have tested positive.

The SBI official, who is now under quarantine, could face action under relevant laws for violating protocols.

Director of Health Services (MI), Dr Aman War told newspersons on Tuesday that those manning the Byrnihat checkpoint had allowed the bank official to proceed after checking his identity card thinking he would register and get himself tested at Shillong Civil Hospital. “But instead, he went ahead to Khliehriat without following the mandatory protocols,” he said.

However, a vigilant Dorbar Shnong got the health authorities to locate him and put him in a quarantine centre on Sunday itself where he tested positive on Monday.

Dr War said that the government is examining the matter and if necessary they would be filing an FIR against the official for violating the laid down protocols.

He said that it was the vigilant local community in Khliehriat which informed about the person to the authorities. “After the matter was informed to health authorities, they went in search of the person and eventually took him to the institutional quarantine centre. We took his samples and the result came out positive,” Dr War said.

Pointed out that this was not the first such instance, since the American aid worker, Theodore Moallem, too had violated protocols, Dr War said that even in that case, it was the community which informed the authorities about him.

“We need the cooperation of the communities to inform about people from outside who come to their respective villages and localities,” he said.

According to him, it is a learning experience for the government which is always keen to improve the system by overcoming such lapses.

On the 21 people who returned from Nepal to the state on Monday midnight, Health and Family Welfare Minister Alexander Laloo Hek said that all of them have been kept at the quarantine centre at Hotel Polo Towers.

“We have also collected their samples and are waiting for the results,” Hek said.