Court reserves order on bail plea of Dorphang

SHILLONG: The High Court of Meghalaya has reserved the order on the bail application of former MLA Julius Dorphang, who is accused of raping a minor girl.

During the hearing of the matter via video conferencing on Tuesday, the medical report of Dorphang was produced before the court.

After hearing the submissions of the counsels for the parties, the order was reserved by Judge W Diengdoh.

Earlier, Dorphang had moved the bail application after he was admitted in Shillong Civil Hospital on June 18 following medical complications.

Dorphang has been in judicial custody since 2017 in connection with Laitumkhrah police station case under POCSO Act and others.