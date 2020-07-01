India records 5.85 lakh corona cases with 17,400 deaths

NEW DELHI: India recorded a spike of 18,653 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 5,85,493, with the number of fatalities mounting to 17,400, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.

A total of 3,47,978 people have recovered and discharged from hospitals. The recovery rate is 59.07 per cent among the COVID-19 patients.

According to the Health Ministry data, 507 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the COVID-19 death toll to 17,400.

With a spike of 4,878 cases, Maharashtra remained the worst hit state in the country. The state has a total of 1,74,761 cases, including 7,855 deaths.

Tamil Nadu is on the second spot with 90,167 confirmed cases, of which, 1,201 people have died, 50,074 have recovered and 38,892 are active.

Delhi with a total of 87,360 cases, including 2,742 deaths and 58,348 recoveries.

States with more than 10,000 cases include Gujarat with 32,557 cases and 1,846 deaths, Uttar Pradesh (23,492), Rajasthan (18,014), Madhya Pradesh (13,593), West Bengal (18,559), Haryana (14,548), Karnataka (15,242), Andhra Pradesh (14,595) and Telangana (16,339) cases.

The number of diagnostic labs is continuously increasing. India now has 1,049 diagnostic labs dedicated to COVID-19. These include 761 labs in the government sector and 288 private labs.

The overall number of global COVID-19 cases has increased to over 10.4 million, while the deaths have soared to more than 509,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Wednesday morning, the total number of cases globally increased to 10,434,835, while the fatalities stood at to 509,779, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.