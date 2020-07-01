State BJP to move Centre for talks with HNLC

SHILLONG: The state unit of the BJP will soon write to Prime Minister and Union Home Minister for initiation of talks between the Centre and the banned Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC).

“We have decided to move forward and I am going to write to Prime Minister and Union Home Minster and other leaders of the party within this week on the matter,” state Health minister and BJP leader AL Hek said on Tuesday.

Hek said the party welcomes the proposal for peace talks with the banned outfit as it wants peace to prevail in the state.

He said the party has discussed the HNLC’s offer for talks, adding that the matter has also been discussed with the chief minister.

The saffron party had initially offered to mediate between the proscribed group and the Union government drawing appreciation from the former.

Hek, however, made it clear that the final call pertaining to the talks and whether it should be conditional or unconditional would have to be taken by the Centre.

Hek at the moment is collecting the previous letters written by the former Home Minister, Roshan Warjri, to the Centre for peace talks with all militant groups operating in the state.

“It has to be a collective effort of all the stakeholders,” the minister said.

The state government has already communicated to the Centre about the group’s offer for holding talks.

Earlier, the banned group was very vocal against the BJP leadership at the Centre over the issue of Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

However, Hek said that everybody should adopt a forgive-and-forget attitude for a cause which could bring peace in the state.