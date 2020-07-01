Two killed in city road mishap

SHILLONG: Two youths, including a girl, riding a Scooty died after coming under a truck following a brush with a motorcycle at Mawlai on Tuesday evening.

Police said that the accident took place at about 7.30pm at Jingkieng Mawlai Iewrynghep.

The deceased have been identified as Jerffery Hynniewta (25) and Shidalin Kharhujon (18) of Mawlai Mawiong Rim.

Police said that they were going on their Scooty (MLO5 Q 7901) from Mawlai point towards Lumdiengjri when they brushed against an oncoming motorcycle (MLO5 T 2773) at Jingkieng Mawlai Iewrynghep. They lost control under the impact and went under the rear wheels of a passing loaded truck (AS23 BC 5040) dying instantaneously.

The bike rider said that the Scooty had hit his rear view mirror at high speed and lost control before slipping under the truck.

The bodies were taken to Shillong Civil Hospital.