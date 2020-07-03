BSF to restrict troop movement, postings in M’laya

SHILLONG: BSF is yet to give any direction to its personnel to stay put instead of returning to headquarters after leave.

All the BSF personnel, who have tested positive, had returned to the state after spending their leave outside.

When contacted, an official source said, “There will be no new postings and there will be no movement of battalion unit except for those on leave”.

The official said that those who are posted in Meghalaya are supposed to join after leave.

Asked whether they have created any awareness among the nearby residents, the official said that the patients have been told not to venture outside while the residents of Umpling have been told not to panic.

The Border Security Force (BSF), Meghalaya Frontier, Umpling BSF Camp is maintaining strict vigilance and entry to its campus following the COVID-19 cases is under close watch.

An official source told The Shillong Times that out of the 13 cases, two have been discharged from the Composite BSF Hospital. There are seven active cases under observation while four have recovered but continue to remain under observation.

The official informed that the containment zone is outside the BSF campus. Strict protocols have been put in place. Gate 3, which leads to the containment zone, has been sealed. At Gate 4, hand hygiene and thermal screening is being done.