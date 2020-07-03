Sample COVID tests in city market places

SHILLONG: In a heightened surveillance against coronavirus, the East Khasi Hills district administration has carried out sample testing in six market areas in and around Shillong city.

Informing this here on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner, Matsiewdor War Nongbri said that they started the exercise some time ago in a few of the busy market areas including Laban market, Nongmynsong, Iewduh & Paltan Bazaar, Khyndai Lad, Laitumkhrah and Rynjah.

As of now, testing has been conducted in six of the markets and samples of around 25 people from each market including shop owners, handlers and others turned out negative,” she informed.

Tests are yet to be conducted in Polo Market and Madanrting.

War added that more random tests would be carried in market places instead of residential areas since the gathering of consumers and traders in these areas was higher.

She urged upon the citizens to strictly follow the protocols of wearing face mask, use of hand sanitiser and maintaining physical distancing.