Two more test positive, 14 active cases now

SHILLONG: Two more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Ri-Bhoi district on Thursday.

Director of Health Services (MI) Dr Aman War said that the state has 14 active cases and the two new positive cases are the high-risk contacts of the positive patient who was working at the Greenwood Resort in Assam.

Health Minister AL Hek said that the two positive patients, who hail from Khanapara in Ri Bhoi, were also working in Greenwood Resort.

Hek added that the persons were tested positive in Assam and the information was passed on to the Ri-Bhoi deputy commissioner, who ran a confirmatory test.