Curfew in Ri Bhoi border

NONGPOH: The Ri Bhoi Deputy Commissioner RM Kurbah on Friday imposed curfew in the border areas. She also informed that the total number of active COVID19 cases in the district is five and all of them are at the corona centre in the district. The increasing number of active COVID-19 cases in the border areas of Ri Bhoi especially Khanapara has prompted the deputy commissioner to impose curfew in areas from Tandu Bridge via Byrnihat to Jorabat, Khanapara, Pilangkata, Maikhuli, Iongkhuli and Umtyrnga in order to prevent the movement of people so as to contain the spread of the virus. Kurbah also said despite the lockdown order, it was reported that people were violating the same as this was visible from the vegetables being sold at Nongpoh market which are not grown in the area. “To make sure that the movement of people is fully restricted, curfew is imposed”, the deputy commissioner said.

Kurbah said after a thorough discussion, it was decided to carry on with the prohibition of weekly market whereas the morning market in the respective localities will open as usual.Also, the shops dealing with fruits will be shifted to the Lay-bye-Market at Umlyngkdait, whereas the morning market for vegetables will open as usual as per the discussion with the local headmen and town committees.

Kurbah urged the shopkeepers to maintain health protocols. Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said that the people should not violate curfew especially in those areas where contact between the people of two states is inevitable.

To a query as to how will the state government ensure that curfew is not violated when at certain areas only a road separates the two states, the deputy chief minister said that Guwahati urban agglomeration is already under total lockdown and the Ri Bhoi district administration will ensure that no one comes out of their houses in the border areas.