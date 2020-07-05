Govt likely to extend academic session till March

SHILLONG: The state government may extend the academic session till March next year if the situation returns to normal by August.

Schools and colleges in the state have remained closed since March and it is not clear as to when the institutes would reopen.

With no clear-cut signs from the government as to what is the way forward, students are relying on online learning to keep up with the curriculum amidst the pandemic.

According to sources, the government is also contemplating to reduce the winter break to just 10-20 days as it plans to keep schools closed till the middle of January for Christmas.

Usually, schools in the state get a two-month-long winter break starting from early December till early February.

Another option which the government is exploring is promoting the students to the next classes.

The central government so far has not come clear on reopening schools and colleges even as the Union HRD Ministry is preparing elaborate guidelines to be followed once they reopen.

When asked if the government would reopen at least Class X and XII, Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui said that the classes would surely remain closed till the end of this month.

Even neighbouring Assam has made it clear that schools and colleges there will be reopened only when there are no further COVID-19 cases in the state and there will be no need for quarantine centres.