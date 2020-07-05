MBoSE results next week likely

SHILLONG: Results of MBoSE SSLC and HSSLC examinations are expected to be announced next week, even as officials declined to give firm dates.

Official sources said that evaluation process was almost complete and the process of tabulation was near complete.

An official disclosed that so far the department had not taken any decision on doing away with distribution of printed booklets and a meeting had been scheduled for Monday to take a call whether or not to issue the result booklets this year.

However, as always, the results would continue to be declared via online platforms.

There are 51,334 students, including 28,412 females and 22,922 males, who have appeared for this year’s SSLC examinations.