220 COVID cases detected among Assam Police personnel

GUWAHATI: Assam’s Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta has said the detection of COVID-19 cases among police personnel in the state so far has not been a deterrent for the police force to continue its service delivery in these trying times.

Altogether 220 police personnel belonging to different districts, battalions and organisations have been reported to be COVID-19 positive with 171 under treatment till Sunday. Of the positive cases, 123 are asymptomatic.

“The morale of the police force has always been and will continue to be high. Assam Police, being part of the greater society, is accepting challenges with grace. The COVID positive cases are not deterring the 67000-strength police force in regard to anti-insurgency operations, crime control, investigation of cases besides helping people in distress,” the DGP said while addressing reporters here on Monday.

Assam Police, he informed, has evolved a system of following up each COVID positive personnel by way of individually talking to them every day and enquiring about their well being. “In addition, our dedicated team also enquires about the well being of their respective family members,” Mahanta said.

The DGP thanked the chief minister for his proactive encouragement of police personnel and also expressed gratitude to the health minister for dedicating a wing of the Khanapara COVID Care Centre for police personnel.

“The health department and the Assam Police have also prepared a 40-bed sophisticated accommodation along with medical paraphernalia at Dergaon. Another high quality COVID Care Centre is in its advanced stage for service at 16th AP (IR) Battalion at Bormonipur in Morigaon district,” Mahanta said.

“We have nearly 100 quarantine centres dedicated to police in different parts of the state. Altogether 28 police doctors and 250 nursing staff have been trained to cater to police patients,” he said.

The DGP said that the police force’s operations against anti-national elements, illicit arms, drugs, etc were going on unabated during the COVID period and startling success has been achieved during the past three months.

“Arms recoveries have increased, especially in BTAD, Dima Hasao, Karbi Anglong during the lockdown period with 65 weapons, including AK series rifles, pistols and MQ assault rifles, 1628 rounds of ammunition, 197 grenades, three improvised explosive devises, 26 detonators, etc, recovered so far,” he informed.

Assam Police has also played a major role in enforcing the lockdown norms during the period.

“Since March 25, 2020, 3906 incidents of lockdown violations have been reported with 4777 arrested and 35000 different types of vehicles seized. Fines amounting Rs 4.57 crore have been realized against violations during the three-month period,” Mahanta said.

The DGP further sought public cooperation against divisive elements peddling fakery on social media.