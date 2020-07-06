MBoSE declare HSSLC results on July 9

TURA: MBOSE Controller of Examinations, T R Laloo has informed that HSSLC results for Science, Commerce and Vocational streams will be declared on July 9.

Laloo, while informing that the result booklet of the examination has been discontinued since 2014 said that the whole result booklet can instead be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website- www.mbose.in. He however added that there will be no display of results at the offices of the MBOSE in Tura and Shillong or at the examination centres due to the Covid-19 situation.

Results can however be accessed from the websites- www.megaresults.nic.in, www.jagranjosh.com, www.meghalayaonline.in, www.meghalaya.shiksha and www.results.shiksha.