Assam reports one more death due to COVID-19

GUWAHATI: One more COVID-19 patient has died in Assam. The patient, one Dhadaram Mura (40) who was admitted to GMCH’s COVID ICU on July 1, died today. With this the total number of death dues to COVID-19 in the state went up to 15.

“Very sad to inform that another #COVID19 + patient Sri Dhadaram Mura (40) of Koliabor, Nagaon admitted in GMCH Covid ICU on July 1, succumbed to the infection today at 9 am. He was on invasive ventilation; had severe pneumonia and septic shock,” tweeted the Health Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.