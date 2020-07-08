China ‘removes’ troops from Hot Springs, Gogra

NEW DELHI: Chinese military removed temporary infrastructure and continued gradual withdrawal of troops from face-off sites in Hot Springs and Gogra in eastern Ladakh for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, and the Indian Army is keeping a strict vigil on their rearward movement, government sources said.

Gogra and Hot Springs are among the key friction points where the two armies were in an eyeball-to-eyeball situation for the last eight weeks.

“There has been substantial withdrawal of Chinese troops from Hot Springs and Gogra. The Chinese military has dismantled temporary infrastructure too in the areas,” said a source.

The Chinese military has already removed tents and withdrew its personnel from patrolling point 14 in Galwan Valley, the sources said adding the Indian Army is carrying out a thorough verification of the Chinese pull back.

On the situation in Pangong Tso, they said a “marginal thinning out of troops” has been observed in the area.

IAF night patrol

In a demonstration of its aerial prowess, the Indian Air Force is carrying out night-time combat air patrols over the mountainous eastern Ladakh region as part of its decision to maintain a high-level of readiness around the friction points, government sources said on Tuesday. The IAF has already pressed into service a fleet of C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft, C-130J Super Hercules, Sukhoi 30 MKI, Jaguar and Mirage 2000 aircraft to Leh and Srinagar air bases. (PTI)