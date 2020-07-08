Govt to ask colleges to provide online forms

SHILLONG: The state government is set to issue an order on Wednesday directing colleges to provide online forms for admission to degree courses in Science and Commerce streams, free of cost to students.

Informing this here Education Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui said that the order is being prior to the announcement of the results of the HSSLC Science and Commerce streams on July 9.

Rymbui informed that colleges will not be allowed to sell admission forms to students directly and they will have to make necessary arrangements for online admission forms.

Elaborating further, the Education minister said that the decision has been taken to prevent students and parents from gathering outside the college counters to collect admission forms. “We cannot allow large gatherings since there will be violation of the health protocols especially maintenance of physical distancing. We cannot afford such lapses amidst a spike in COVID-19 cases in the state, particularly in Shillong,” Rymbui said.