Shillong-Delhi flights from Sept likely

SHILLONG: There is a cheering piece of news for air travellers! The state government is in the process of air-linking Shillong to Delhi.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday disclosed that Shillong-Delhi flight services would be operational tentatively from September-end this year.

The matter was discussed during the meeting convened by the chief minister with department officials in the presence of Transport Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, to review key projects to be set up in the state.

Tender has already been finalised and the unnamed service provider so selected was being issued terms of such operations.

During the course of the meeting, the need for regular and reliable helicopter services was also discussed. The Transport department is in the process of preparing a detailed project report for setting up of heliports at Umsawli, East Khasi Hills and Doldegiri, West Garo Hills which will be forwarded to the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation for sanction.