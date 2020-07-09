Govt to adopt stricter vigil to contain cases: CM

SHILLONG: The number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state may be mounting, but the government is leaving no stone unturned to contain the spread of the virus and would keep stricter vigil on interstate movement.

Making the claim, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Wednesday also said that the cases were surfacing in a “controlled and selective” manner.

It may be mentioned that the number of active cases in the state has shot up to 54 after six more were reported on Wednesday.

Urging the people not to panic, Sangma said that the government was doing its best to contain the pandemic. “The numbers are going up, but we are containing it within certain organisations like BSF, where we have conducted several tests,” he said adding that the situation has not gone out of hand.

It may be mentioned that so far more than 800 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in the BSF composite hospital in Shillong.

On the number of cases in Ri Bhoi, Sangma said that the surge in Guwahati has had its impact in the district which adjoins the Assam capital.

“As people come in from outside, they are screened properly and tested before being allowed to proceed”, he said.

Talking about steps being taken to contain the spread, Sangma said that the government has decided that the norms have to be strict.

“Interstate movement will be tightened even further,” he added.

He said the government was aware of the situation and would go the extra mile to ensure that safety measures are strengthened to contain the spread of the virus.