Outrage over violation

SHILLONG: There is a growing public outrage over the violation of COVID restrictions by a marriage party of Shillong which has given rise to trepidations about community spread of the virus.

Although no names have been named, the discerning citizens are drawing their inferences about who the people are, after witnessing those in the neighbourhood had been quarantined and particular shops and business establishments had been shut down by the administration as a precaution.

These actions emanating as a fall-out of the fiasco over the marriage team’s movement to and fro Guwahati has given rise to fear and concern in public minds over the laxity at various levels.

On Wednesday, organisations and individuals gave vent to their feelings of indignation over the “irresponsible acts” of the marriage party.

KSU President Lambok Marngar demanded stringent action against the violators. “We request the district administration also to examine thoroughly whether people applying for the passes are genuine cases or not as many time, people misuse the passes issued to them,” he said

Marngar said that the COVID-19 situation is slowly deteriorating in the state and it is a cause of major concern.

Govt awaits probe report

Meghalaya government was yet to receive the magisterial inquiry report on the violation and lapses over the exit and entry of a large marriage party from Shillong to Guwahati ending up in at least two guests testing positive.

Although the government had directed the deputy commissioners of Ri Bhoi and East Khasi Hills to submit the report on Wednesday, the DC of East Khasi Hills has replaced Additional District Magistrate, M. Lakiang and entrusted the task of completing the probe to MB Tongper.

It is now expected that the probe report will be submitted on Thursday to enable the government to take a call on the issue.

It may be mentioned that 41 people from the city attended a wedding ceremony at Green Wood Resort in Assam following which there was huge uproar on how could this happen when interstate movement is only allowed on emergency cases or when absolutely necessary.

From the 41, two tested positive while the rest tested negative. While the two are kept in Shillong Civil hospital, the rest have been kept in quarantine centre.

The contact tracing is on and so far and some high risk contacts have been identified.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong had stated that the state government is taking a serious note of this issue and violators will be put behind bars if found guilty.