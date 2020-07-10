NEIGHRIHMS to shut down due to Covid exposure

Shillong : There has been an inadvert exposure to COVID -19 IN NEIGHRIHMS on the 9th July,2020. The patient of BSF,Umpling had a RT-PCR test done on the 1st July 2020 which was negative. He was subsequently admitted in the Orthopedics ward(non COVID ward) on the 4th of July,2020 based on his recent report.He developed fever during his stay and on 9th July a repeat RT-PCR was done which is positive. The patient has now been shifted to the Covid ward.

The patient has had an extensive contact footprint in the hospital.Due to this the hospital need to be decontaminated and internal contact tracing is to be undertaken. This being a major execise, the NEIGHRIHMS hospital services will be closed till further orders. The state health authorities have been informed of the same.