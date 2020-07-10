Developed By: iNFOTYKE

NEIGHRIHMS to shut down due to Covid exposure

MEGHALAYA
By By Our Reporter
NEIGRIHMS Hospital. (Photo by Sanjib Bhattacharjee).

Shillong : There has been an inadvert exposure to  COVID -19 IN NEIGHRIHMS on the 9th July,2020. The patient of BSF,Umpling  had a RT-PCR test done on the 1st July 2020 which was negative. He was  subsequently admitted in the Orthopedics ward(non COVID ward) on the 4th of July,2020 based on his recent report.He developed fever during his stay and on 9th July a repeat RT-PCR was done which is positive. The patient has now been shifted to the Covid ward.

The patient has had an extensive contact footprint in the hospital.Due to this the hospital need to be decontaminated and internal contact tracing is to be undertaken. This being a major execise, the NEIGHRIHMS hospital services will be closed till further orders. The state health authorities have been informed of the same.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.