Marriage party report Cong MLA suspects foul play

SHILLONG: The Opposition Chief Whip and Congress MLA PT Sawkime has suspected foul play with the government only filing FIRs against the 41 individuals who attended the marriage party sparing the officers who had issued passes for them without proper verification.

“I have already asked the government to make public the inquiry report, but the government is yet to do so giving rise to speculations”, he said.

According to Sawkmie, as the FIR was filed only against 41 people, there is a need to file similar complaint against Greenwood Resort, Khanapara.

“If the Resort is in Meghalaya, then the state government should file complaint and if it is in Assam,

Meghalaya can ask the neighbouring state whether the Resort took permission or not for the party.

He also wanted to know how the marriage party got curfew passes easily whereas very often genuine people, who apply for passes, are denied the same.

“This shows that there is a foul play”, he alleged.

Lockdown appreciated

Sawkmie, however, appreciated the lockdown for two days initiated by the government.

“I support the lockdown and this will give time for the government in contact tracing”, he said.