Missing man’s body recovered

NONGSTOIN: The body of one Shendro Pariong of Laitnamlang, Pariong in West Khasi Hills district was recovered from Kynshi river at Rohdam on Saturday evening.

The body was spotted by a fisherman. Sources said that on June 30, Shendro Pariong went fishing in the river, but never returned. On July 1, the villagers along with family members conducted a search but they could not trace him. Later, police of Emergency Service also joined the search but still drew a blank. But after 11 days, the body of Shendro was spotted by a fisherman, who then went back to his village at Lawse to call for help. K Marwein, Secretary of Lawse village along with six villagers went to the spot and found the body floating in the river.

Marwein said that they tied the body with a vine collected from the nearby forest to make sure that it was not carried away by the current of the river. Later, he went to report the incident to SP, West Khasi Hills.

The Nongstoin police and family of Shendro rushed to the spot on getting the information and identified the body.

The body was handed over to the relatives after observing legal formalities.