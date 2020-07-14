City schools take Arts top honours

SHILLONG: St. Anthony’s Higher Secondary, Shillong once again topped the merit list of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Arts, results of which were declared on Monday.

Four students of the school made it to the Top Ten list that also had five students from St. Edmund’s Higher Secondary School, two from Ram Krishna Mission, Sohra, two students each from Holy Child Higher Secondary School and St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong, while one student from Seven Set Annexe Higher Secondary School figured in the list.

Mahima Sinha (428 marks) of St. Anthony’s Higher Secondary School bagged the top position in the Top Ten list, closely followed by classmate Ritishari Chyne, who secured one mark less.

Chubakatila Jamir (426 marks), of the same school, was third. Gideon Lyngdoh (424 marks) of R.K. Mission Higher Secondary School, Cherrapunjee and Paolenlal Kipgen of Seven Set Annexe Higher Secondary School, Shillong were joint 4th while Bansiewdor Dohling (421 marks), also from R.K. Mission Higher Secondary School came 5th.

Female candidates secured a pass percentage of 85.84 per cent to outdo the male candidate who had a pass percentage of 76.45 per cent. The overall pass percentage was 74.34 per cent.

Principal of St Anthony’s Higher Secondary School, Fr Anthony Kharkongor praised God for yet another commendable performance by students of his school.

Stating that the best is yet to come, he said, “I am delighted to see that many other schools are in the top 10 list. Moreover, I am happy to see so many Khasi students have appeared in the top 10 list. There is nothing impossible for a person who has a will”, he said.

Secretary of R.K. Mission Higher Secondary School, Swami Anuragananda expressed happiness over the school’s perfect result.

Speaking about online admission, he said that online classes are not smooth enough especially in Sohra where connectivity is a huge problem.