Lockdown Day-1 total, spontaneous

SHILLONG: The Day-one of the two-day Shillong lockdown, which began on Monday morning in the wake of a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases, witnessed a positive and spontaneous response from the citizens as pedestrian and vehicular movement in the city was close to nil except for those involved in essential services.

The streets in the capital city were by and large deserted and police were seen enforcing the lockdown with zest and strictness.

Most of the citizens endorsed the decision of the state government to impose lockdown in view of the increasing number of cases in the city even as citizens want the government to strongly enforce different protocols and SOPs to contain the disease once the lockdown is over and things return to normal.

Commander Shangpliang, President of Hill Farmers Union said that despite the economic hardship of the farmers, arresting the spread of pandemic should get precedence. He felt that the state should enforce lockdown and proper protocols with all seriousness. At the same time, “if possible the government should see that farm produce reach the market by strictly following the SOP,” he said.

Lurshaprang Shongwan, a city lawyer, asserted that lockdown should be extended for two weeks since the upcoming days would be very crucial and asymptomatic cases may turn symptomatic whereas lockdown would help in breaking the chain. CSWO president, Agnes Kharshiing lamented that people were confused and it seemed the lockdown was only for common man whereas those who are well connected managed curfew pass, while genuinely poor cannot step out even on medical grounds, she alleged. “With lockdown, essential commodities are expensive and the poor are affected, and some candidates have their own units to distribute to the selective poor,” she observed.

Arpita Debnath, a student, said that the lockdown should have been implemented a long time back leaving apart the pharmacies and banks. Pointing out that some people were not following the safety guidelines, she added that people should strictly follow the norms of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing once the lockdown period is over.