Confusion over COVID stats

SHILLONG: Confusion reigned supreme here on Tuesday over the authentic COVID-19 stats of Meghalaya, as figures put out by different arms of the government were at variance with one another.

While Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma tweeted one set of figures, Health Minister, AL Hek’s figures were not the same. To make it worse, the official number of active cases was not corroborating with the numbers given out to the media last couple of days.

The air was finally cleared by DHS (MI) Dr Aman War who disclosed that the confusion occurred since BSF duplicated the names of some of their personnel.

“There was some confusion in BSF as the patients who had tested positive were again recorded as new ones,” he said.

When pointed out that the number of recovered patients of Meghalaya which was showing 66 as per Government of India’s “Arogya Setu” App, the DHS said that officially authenticated number of recovered patients in the state stood at 46.

As on Tuesday, the state had 270 active cases including three new cases which were reported on Tuesday.

In East Khasi Hills, there are 236 cases (BSF 179, armed forces five and others 52) whereas in Ri Bhoi district, there are 19 cases. West Garo Hills has nine cases whereas East Jaintia Hills and South Garo Hills have two cases each. East Garo Hills and North Garo Hills have one active case each.

The number of samples sent for testing is 24,817 of which 24,199 tested negative and reports of 300 samples were awaited.