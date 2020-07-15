Lockdown helps trace out 198 ‘contacts’ of wedding group

SHILLONG: The state government is of the view that two days of lockdown in Shillong agglomeration has served its primary objective of contact tracing and therefore there was no reason for further continuation of lockdown.

According to Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, the government last week had made it abundantly clear that the two-day lockdown was imposed to track down the contacts of the Greenwood Resort marriage case.

Now, the government has more or less completed the contact tracing, having identified 198 people who came in contact with the Greenwood Resort wedding party.

Tynsong further stated that the names of the 198 people would be communicated to the local Dorbar Shnong or the Local COVID Management Committee who would monitor the movement of these people since they would have to do the 14 days mandatory quarantine. “We would like these people to quarantine themselves at home and not to mix with the people in the locality or roam around the streets. Even if they are tested negative it will be mandatory to follow the 14-day quarantine period,” the deputy chief minister said.

The samples of these 198 contacts have been sent for testing and report of the samples is awaited.

When asked about his assessment of the COVID situation in the state, Tynsong said that the situation had improved. He warned against letting the guard down.

Test cancelled

The Deputy Commissioner, Ri Bhoi, has informed that all candidates who appeared in the speed test for the post of Data Entry Operator (DEO) held on July 11 in the DC’s office are advised to go for home quarantine for 14 days with self monitoring of their health by wearing masks, social distancing, hand washing, in view of the fact that one candidate has been tested positive of COVID-19.

During the period of quarantine, if any of the candidates develop any symptom like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing, they are to isolate themselves and contact the District Control Room No. 03638-232028/1077 and Health Help Line No.8787520449.

Personal Interview of the successful candidates in typing speed scheduled on July 15 has been deferred.