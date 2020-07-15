Three BJP leaders quit party, question leadership

SHILLONG: Three BJP leaders have revolted against the BJP state leadership and quit their posts.

The prominent among leaders is state vice president and district in-charge of South Garo Hills, John Manner Marak, who resigned on Tuesday.

Marak is a former MLA.

Besides, president of North Garo Hills District BJP and former MLA Omillo K Sangma and Utzol Sangma, BJP district president, Tura City District Committee also resigned from their respective posts.

In a letter to the state BJP president, Ernest Mawrie, Marak took offence to the new order issued by the party president for Garo Hills region.

The order states about the need on the part of Garo Hills functionaries to report to state BJP office regarding meetings.

Marak said that there is no more scope of free-hand to organise and strengthen the party in Garo Hills region. The strengthening of BJP party in Garo Hills is now a distant dream, he said.

Mawrie had issued the office order on July 10 to avoid any indiscipline in the party. The office order also mentioned about rules to be followed by district in-charges.

The BJP chief claimed that there was no element of truth in the social media posts that the party vice president, Marak had resigned.

Describing it as “fake”, he warned that the party would take legal recourse. “I called him immediately when I saw it and he informed that he had not tendered his resignation,” Mawrie claimed.

In response, Marak asserted that he had sent his resignation letter through WhatsApp to Mawrie and it was signed by him.

“The same copy was circulated to all my friends in Garo Hills and a few friends in Khasi Hills. How can my resignation letter be called fake”, Marak said.