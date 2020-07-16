Addl FIR against remaining wedding party revellers

SHILLONG: While the government has already filed one FIR against many members of the wedding party, one more complaint will be lodged against the remaining persons.

Firstly, the East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner M. War had filed FIR against 35 persons out of the total 41 who were part of the wedding ceremony in Greenwood Resort, Khanapara.

Another FIR will be filed against the remaining six persons.

According to the Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, FIR against the six was not filed earlier due to the delayed report from the Health department personnel as they are doing the contact tracing and not the DC.

“Earlier, the detailed report from the health department was awaited. The Health department has sent the list and the second FIR will start very soon”, he said.

Tynsong maintained that the government will not be partial and the law is the same, be it for the influential, common, the poor and the needy.

“We do not know whether the people are influential or not but the law is the same. Even if someone is a relative of mine, I cannot give them protection as it involves the health risk of people. People should not doubt”, he said.

In addition, he said that the 41 members are going for paid quarantine and the government is not paying for them.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, SP of East Khasi Hills, Sylvester Nongtnger informed that investigation will start once the 35 persons complete their quarantine period.

“The FIR has been filed by the DC against the 35 persons. On our part, we have registered the case at Sadar Police station and the Investigating Officer (IO) is probing the matter. Among the 35 persons, there are some who are under home quarantine and some under institutional quarantine”, the SP said.

He added: “Once they complete their quarantine, we will proceed with the investigation and under section 41-A of CrPC, we will take their statement. No action can be taken since they are under quarantine”.

They will likely be booked under Section 188, Section 34 of the IPC, Epidemic Diseases Act and Meghalaya Epidemic Diseases COVID-19 Regulations 2020 and Disaster Management Act 2005 for violating health protocols and order of the DC.

The government has informed that there are 41 persons but only 35 persons were named.

To a query in this regard, Nongtnger said, “I have no comments on that. I am speaking as per the FIR which states that cases have been registered against 35 persons”.

According to the SP, the names and their addresses cannot be disclosed as the investigation is secret and it cannot be shared.

“The police will not arrest them directly but will first serve them notice for their statements, the SP said.