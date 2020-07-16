Govt to shut all entry points from July 24 to 31

SHILLONG: Stepping up efforts to contain the COVID-19 surge in the state, the government is adopting a two-pronged approach by shutting down all entry points in the state from July 24 till July 31. The government has also rescinded an earlier order by imposing a total ban on wedding receptions in East Khasi Hills and Ri Bhoi.

Marriage rituals, however, will be permitted in places of worship with strict adherence to health protocols.

Informing this after the daily review meeting on Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong said that all active entry points in the state – Byrnihat, Ratacherra, Bajengdoba, Tikrikilla, Mirjumla and Hallidayganj – will be closed from the midnight of July 23 or early morning of July 24 till July 31.

The decision has been taken to unburden health, frontline workers and also the district administration engaged in intensive surveillance for the past 4 months, Tynsong said.

Only emergency, medical services, essential commodities and transit movement of Assam vehicles will be allowed during the period, he added.

“This shutdown period will also be used to shift the entry point at Byrnihat to a new location for smooth movement of people and vehicles,” Tynsong said.

During the period, the Health department and the Community COVID Management Teams will also be engaged in providing ‘behaviour change management training’ to residents in their respective localities.

Making it clear that inter-state movement is still not permitted, the state government has asked returnees not to come to the state between July 24-31 and stay wherever they are.

Asked if personnel of the armed forces would also be stopped from entering the state during the shutdown period, Tynsong said movement of armed forces falls under the category of emergency services.

When asked if there is a community spread within the BSF, DHS (MI) Dr Aman War refrained from giving a direct reply saying that the spread of COVID is within the BSF campus only.