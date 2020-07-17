2 infants test positive in city

SHILLONG: Two infants in the state have tested positive for COVID-19.

Revealing this here on Thursday, Director of Health Services (MI), Dr Aman War said that a nine-month-old baby and another one-and-a-half-year-old child, who came with their parents from Assam and Bihar, have been tested positive.

The two infants were taken to Ganesh Das Hospital for the baseline investigation.

After the investigation, the nine-month-old child was taken back to the IIM corona care centre while the other child was taken to Shillong Civil Hospital. According to the DHS (MI), the nine-month-old child had come with her mother but the latter tested negative.

He however informed that both parents of the other child tested positive.

Earlier, a six-year-old child had tested positive for COVID-19 in Shillong.

The child is a high-risk contact of one of COVID-19 patients who had attended the wedding at Greenwood Resort, Khanapara.