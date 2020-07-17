SSLC results on July 20

SHILLONG: The results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) will be declared on July 20.

MBoSE Controller of Examinations, TR Laloo informed that the SSLC results will be declared on July 20. “An official press statement will be released on July 18”, he added.

A total of 51,334 students have appeared in the SSLC Examination 2020 conducted from March 4 to 16.