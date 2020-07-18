26 new COVID cases push active total to 352

SHILLONG: There seems to be no respite from the COVID-19 surge in Meghalaya with 26 more positive cases being reported on Friday.

DHS (MI) Dr Aman War informed that out of the 26 new cases reported on Friday, 19 were detected in East Khasi Hills including 14 BSF personnel, three returnees to the state and two more from the family residing at Keating Road which had attended the wedding at Patna.

Seven new cases were reported from Ri Bhoi include five from Baridua and two health workers employed at the entry point at Byrnihat.

Out of the 352 active cases in the state, 307 are from East Khasi Hills including 236 BSF personnel, 14 Armed Forces (10 Army, 2 Air Force and 2 Assam Rifles) and 57 others. There are 31 active cases in Ri Bhoi, eight in West Garo Hills, two each in East Jaintia Hills and South Garo Hills and one each in North Garo Hills and East Garo Hills.

The number of samples sent for testing is 25,981 out of which 25,178 have tested negative while results of 400 samples were awaited.

As many as 22,239 stranded residents have entered the state so far.