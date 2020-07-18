Community spread spectre over Ri Bhoi after 5 cases

SHILLONG: After five people were tested positive in Baridua area of Meghalaya, the state government is apprehensive of a possible community spread of the novel coronavirus in Ri Bhoi district bordering Khanapara area of Guwahati where hundreds of cases are being reported on a daily basis.

DHS (MI) Dr Aman War on Friday told reporters that though they suspect a community spread in the area, they have not received any such report from the State Surveillance Team of Ri Bhoi district.

The DHS suspects that there could be community spread in areas like Khanapara, 13 Mile, 9 Mile, 6 Mile and Baridua after the five people were tested positive.

“We are monitoring the situation. We got these five cases in Baridua yesterday. We have not got anything today. We will be sure about a community spread only if the contacts of these five people from Baridua are tested positive,” Dr War said.

He further informed that the contact tracing in these areas right from Khanapara was going on in full swing.

As per the health officials, there are possibilities that these five people from Baridua may have contracted the virus from the index case at 13 Mile who had visited Guwahati for treatment.

Meanwhile, the DHS also informed that all the 13 family members from Keating Road who had gone to Patna to attend the wedding before the lockdown and returned to the state recently have turned out to be positive.

“The last two members of this family were tested positive today,” DHS (MI) said.

In addition, three health workers who were working at the entry point in Ri Bhoi district have also been tested positive, Dr War informed, adding that all of them have been shifted to RP Chest Hospital, Shillong. One of the health workers was tested positive on Thursday while two more were tested positive on Friday.

Meanwhile, he also said that government was expecting to get more positive cases in the state, most of which will be returnees.