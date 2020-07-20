Floods return to SWGH after incessant rain

TURA: Unrelenting rain in Garo Hills since early Sunday morning has once again raised the water level of the Ganol River triggering floods in some parts of South West Garo Hills district.

After rain stopped for two days flood waters had receded to an extent from affected areas but with Sunday’s incessant downpour, the floods have returned and there is fear of more areas being submerged with more rain being forecast in the next few days.

As per official reports, nine villages under Zikzak Block have been flooded with more than 15000 people affected. Gratuitous Relief (GR) for four days has also been declared to the affected people, the source added.

Besides these villages, flooding has also occurred at Sankarigre village under Rerapara Block with flood waters inundating the village Anganwadi centre. Agriculture crops and paddy fields under Mukdangra and Dalupara areas also lie submerge under flood waters and the Agriculture department has been directed to assess the damage and submit the FIR report.

Meanwhile, the district administrations of East and West Garo Hills have also issued advisories to the people to stay away from rivers and streams for the next few days. A warning of thunderstorm and heavy rainfall for the next four days has been sounded and people have been urged to take precautions to stay safe.