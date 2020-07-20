Mystery surrounds woman’s death

SHILLONG: Mystery surrounds the death of a woman whose body parts were recovered recently.

After the police recovered upper part of the body, one leg was recovered from Umiam on Saturday. The body is yet to be identified.

It was on July 13 around 2.55 pm that police received a telephonic information from Rangbah Shnong, Mawdun that a body was found floating on Umiam river at Mawdun village.

Accordingly, police personnel from Lumdiengjri were deputed and they found that the body was of a female and it was highly decomposed.

According to the police, only the upper part of the body was found while the lower part could not be traced.

However, a search was made in and around the river and its adjoining areas but in vain due to rain. As no one could throw light on the matter, police registered a case.

After conducting inquest and postmortem, internal organs, samples of detached skin parts and a tooth were preserved for sending the same for FSL analysis.

One gold-coloured earring was found from the right ear of the corpse and it was seized by the police.

Further on July 18 around 4 pm, the Rangbah Shnong of Mawdun informed the police that human legs were spotted by villagers at Umiam lake.

Later, the police with the assistance of villagers retrieved a single leg, suspected to be part of the body.

The leg has been brought and kept at the morgue of Shillong Civil Hospital for identification.