Govt obtains more names of Khanapara wedding party

SHILLONG: The controversies surrounding the infamous marriage ceremony at Khanapara last month refuse to die.

Nearly a month after the wedding, it now transpires that apart from violation of law, the marriage party is also guilty of suppression of facts insofar as the actual number of attendees is concerned.

After some members of the group tested positive post-marriage, the Health officials conducted a vigorous contact tracing exercise when it came to light that the actual number should be 47 and not 41 as was stated earlier.

Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong on Tuesday told reporters that residents of East Khasi Hills were 39, while another eight persons from Ri Bhoi district were also part of the group.

“We have so far filed an FIR against 35 people. The deputy commissioner of East Khasi Hills will be filing an additional FIR against for four more people,” Tynsong said.

The deputy commissioner of Ri Bhoi will file a separate FIR against all eight people from the district.

Inquiry into protocol violation

Ri Bhoi Deputy Commissioner RM Kurbah is conducting an inquiry on a possible protocol violation by an Assam resident who had entered the state on June 26 and was subsequently tested COVID-19 positive at Bhoirymbong Community Health Centre.

Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong on Tuesday informed that the man, hailing from Barpeta, is a resident of Umeit near Umroi.

) The man runs a business at Umeit and had returned to his home town after the lockdown was imposed, Tynsong added.

If the report of the deputy commissioner finds him guilty of violating the protocol, he will be punished as per the provisions of the law, Tynsong asserted.

Director of Health Services (MI), Dr Aman War said that the BDO of Umsning Block and the District Medical Health Officer of Ri Bhoi had been alerted about the possibility of protocol violation by the Assam resident.

According to Dr War, the incident came to light after the man went to Bhoirymbong CHC for medical reasons. “When his travel history showed that he had returned from Assam his samples were collected on July 11. After this, he was taken to the institutional quarantine centre at the Conservation Training Institute, Byrnihat,” Dr War said.

“His test report came out on Monday and it turned out to be positive”, Dr War said, adding that he has been shifted to the corona care centre at Nongpoh and contact tracing has been initiated.