Shah assures Centre’s help to state

NEW DELHI/ SHILLONG: Concerned over sudden flood in Garo Hills which recently claimed five lives and ravaged hundreds of homes, a ‘disturbed’ Centre on Tuesday assured help to the hill state.

“Loss of lives due to the floods in West Garo Hills is very disturbing,” Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in a tweet. “I have spoken to Chief Minister Mr Conrad Sangma and assured him all possible help from the Centre,” he added.

“Nation stands resolutely with the people of Meghalaya in these trying times,” Shah added.

As many as 16,12,955 people were affected in the flood caused by incessant rain in the state.

According to an official data on Tuesday, 727 villages were affected.

Heavy rainfall and landslide occurred in eight villages under Mairang and Mawthadraishan C&RD Blocks on Tuesday.

So far, no infrastructural damage has been reported.

Besides the five residents in West Garo Hills, six more people lost their lives in the state since April this year and 13 others injured.

The number of livestock died is 224. Till date, the total crop area affected is 120 hectares. Lakhs of people were affected due to floods in the plains of West Garo Hills.

The area has witnessed a surge in water level since the last one week, with most areas submerging under the flood, caused by the backflow of the Brahmaputra river.

Several relief camps were set up by the government.

There are also reports of flash floods in the Khasi-Jaintia Hills region but Garo Hills witnessed the fury of floods the most.