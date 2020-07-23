18-day-old baby tests positive  for COVID-19 along with parents

GUWAHATI: A 18-day-old infant has been found positive for COVID-19 along with his mother and father in South Assam’s Hailakandi district.

Health authorities here disclosed that 18-day-old baby boy named Ayan Deb along with his father Partho Deb and mother Sumi Deb has been detected positive for COVID-19.

Residents of Tupkhana on the outskirts of Hailakandi town, the three-member family afflicted with the disease has been shifted from the Hindustan Paper Corporation’s COVID Care Centre to the SK Roy designated COVID Civil Hospital.

Superintendent, SK Roy designated COVID Civil Hospital, Dr.Sudip Kumar Chakrabarty said the condition of the caesarean delivery baby is stable and breast feeding is being done at regular intervals. He disclosed that both mother and baby are being nursed and kept at a separate enclosure in the COVID-19 ward. He said that immunity booster dose is being administered to the mother to enable her to withstand the disease.

Dr.Chakrabarty said though the COVID-19 afflicted family has been pleading to move to their place of residence, the authorities are not allowing on the ground that the swab sample tests to be conducted on the ninth day have to be tested negative.