25 more test positive

SHILLONG: The surge in COVID-19 cases continued in the state with 25 new cases being reported on Wednesday.

Dr War said that out of the 25 new cases, 19 are from East Khasi Hills (two from Assam Rifles, six from BSF, three from NEIGRIHMS and eight returnees from Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur and Assam).

Four cases were reported in West Jaintia Hills (one returnee and three from random testing at Amlarem) while two new cases were reported in East Jaintia Hills (one police personnel and one from random testing at Khliehriat market).

With this the number of active cases in the state has gone upto 433 including 366 in East Khasi Hills district, 42 in Ri Bhoi, five in West Jaintia Hills, three in East Jaintia Hills district, 12 in West Garo Hills, two in South Garo Hills and one each in South West Garo Hills, East Garo Hills and North Garo Hills.

Eight COVID patients also recovered on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 78. Four people have died so far.

A total of 29,742 samples have been sent for testing till Tuesday out of which 28,967 have tested negative while results of 260 samples were awaited.